BRR OpCo LLC Acquires Shares of 7,884 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

