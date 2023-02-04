BRR OpCo LLC Buys 197 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.