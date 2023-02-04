BRR OpCo LLC Buys Shares of 7,343 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $102.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

