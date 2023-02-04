BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHV stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

