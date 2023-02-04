BRR OpCo LLC Has $465,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 470,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

