BRR OpCo LLC Has $688,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,100,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,841 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 475.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 65,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

