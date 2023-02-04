BRR OpCo LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.