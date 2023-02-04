BRR OpCo LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after buying an additional 645,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $897.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

