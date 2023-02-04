BRR OpCo LLC Sells 764 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 138,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

