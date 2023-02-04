Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. 991,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Brunswick

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

