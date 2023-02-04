Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BC. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

BC stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

