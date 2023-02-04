Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 991,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,895. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

