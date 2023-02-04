BTIG Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Getty Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $13,033,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 318,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 108.7% during the second quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

