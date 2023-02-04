BTIG Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
