Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider Acquires A$49,446.74 in Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI – Get Rating) insider David Reeves bought 171,096 shares of Calidus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$49,446.74 ($34,821.65).

David Reeves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calidus Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, David Reeves 227,997 shares of Calidus Resources stock.

Calidus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. It holds interests in the Warrawoona gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia; and the Blue Spec project situated in the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.