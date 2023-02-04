Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 6,030 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

