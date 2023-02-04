Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 285.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avnet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 953,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.