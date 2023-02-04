Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 252.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.