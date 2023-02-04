Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

