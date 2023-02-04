Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.