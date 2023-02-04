Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $108,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BlueLinx stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

