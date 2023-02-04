Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Down 3.8 %

ARCB opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

