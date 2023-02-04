Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,114.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

