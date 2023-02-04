Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $4.27 Million in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 29.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CR opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $119.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

