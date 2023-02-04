Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 15,964 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

