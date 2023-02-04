Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 18,105 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

