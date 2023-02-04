Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 19,012 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
