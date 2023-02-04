Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 219.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $117,765 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $121.04 million for the quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

