Camden Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $36.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

