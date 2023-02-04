Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

