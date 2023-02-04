Camden Capital LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 18.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

