Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

