Camden Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $242.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

