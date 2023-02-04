Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.2% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Shares of CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,536.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

