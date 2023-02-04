Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Canada Goose Stock Up 13.7 %

Canada Goose stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 839,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $25,797,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

