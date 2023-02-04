CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 98,500 shares traded.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21.
About CanAsia Energy
Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
