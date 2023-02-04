CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 98,500 shares traded.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About CanAsia Energy

(Get Rating)

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.