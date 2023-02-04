Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Down 1.4%

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$48.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Increases Dividend

About Canlan Ice Sports

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canlan Ice Sports’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.