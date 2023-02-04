Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAJ. TheStreet cut Canon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie cut Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Canon Stock Performance
Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
See Also
