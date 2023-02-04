Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAJ. TheStreet cut Canon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie cut Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 832.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

