Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 374,545 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.