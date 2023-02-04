Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stock Position Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,960,796 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,093,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,711,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 887,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 869,614 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

