Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

