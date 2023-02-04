Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

