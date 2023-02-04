Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.