Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. 3,588,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,605. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 461,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.



