Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $11.10. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 52,300 shares changing hands.

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Growth

In related news, Director Peter Yu acquired 22,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,634.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,618.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Yu acquired 22,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,634.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,618.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,781 shares of company stock worth $1,198,938. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth

About Cartesian Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after buying an additional 413,033 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 482,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 405,558 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,701,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 106.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

