Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.60

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.46 ($0.08), with a volume of 7276813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £155.28 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.

Caspian Sunrise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

