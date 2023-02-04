Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 587,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

