Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 197,098 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,098 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.