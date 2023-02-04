Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 67,252 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

