Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101,736 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $105,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $206.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.