Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

